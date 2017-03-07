MARCH—52 Weeks of Science. The Fleet is passionately focused on connecting science resources in the San Diego region. Initiatives like 52 Weeks of Science bring researchers, engineers and scientists to local neighborhoods in order to share the wonder of science with families where they live, work and play. 52 Weeks of Science is currently operating in the communities of Barrio Logan and Logan Heights. For more information and complete schedule, visit 52weeksofscience.org.

• March 7: STEM in your Backyard - Barrio Logan. STEM in Your Backyard is a free STEM fair with hands-on and interactive activities for students, families and business leaders to interact and engage in learning together. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Location: Logan Heights Branch 567 S. 28th St., San Diego CA 92113