5th Annual Bankers Hill Art & Craft Beer Festival

The Bankers Hill Art & Craft Beer Festival in partnership with the San Diego Brewers Guild will return for its fifth year on Friday, March 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. Taking place throughout two levels of The Abbey on Fifth Avenue, a historic 10,000 square foot venue, this 21+ event draws hundreds of attendees each year as it showcases San Diego breweries, Bankers Hill restaurants and pop-up galleries from local artists.

Tickets to the Bankers Hill Art & Craft Beer Festival are affordably priced at $30 per person and grant guests access to complimentary pours from approximately fifteen breweries including Resident Brewing Company, Hillcrest Brewing Company, Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, Thorn Street Brewery, Pizza Port Brewing Company, Coronado Brewing Co., Pure Project and more. Complimentary savory and sweet bites will be served by Bankers Hill restaurants including Cucina Urbana, The Corner Drafthouse, Mister A’s, Wet Stone Wine Bar, Barrio Star, Pizzicato, Hornblower and more. Tickets are available at www.bankershill.ticketleap.com/acbf2017.

The Bankers Hill Art & Craft Beer Festival is a dynamic social event organized each year by the Bankers Hill Business Group, a non-profit organization dedicated to showcasing the beautiful and thriving community of Bankers Hill as a destination neighborhood.