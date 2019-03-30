Cruise 4 Kids is hosting their 5th annual Bunny Ball presented by PARQ Restaurant & Nightclub on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 to raise money and collect Bunnies for sick and underprivileged children. The Bunny Ball is a high-energy black-tie spring celebration held at a new location, PARQ Restaurant & Nightclub'. San Diego's finest dress in their most colorful formal wear for the ultimate private event experience and un”fur”gettable charity event.

As guests enter they will be treated to a paparazzi experience on the green grass carpet on their way to a night of festivities which includes live DJs, dancing, VIP table service, raffles, silent auctions, magician, bunny mascots, and desserts along with performers throughout the night. The Bunny Ball will collect over 1,500+ new stuffed bunnies and place them in one large display called the Bunny Wall. Guests enjoy submerging themselves into the Bunny Wall for photos opportunities. Join Cruise 4 Kids as they create a night of giving back, fun, and memories for a lifetime.

The Bunny Ball Hosts help collect bunnies and distribute them among multiple organizations including Easter Seals, Promises2Kids, Autism Tree Project, Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito, Miracle Babies, Father Joe’s Village, and Walden Family Services. All monies raised will benefit Cruise 4 Kids to help with operating costs and finance other fundraisers.

Event: The Bunny Ball

Date: Saturday, March 30, 2019 7:00pm - 2:00am

Location: PARQ Restaurant & Nightclub, 615 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101

Tickets: $45 pre-sale / $50 at the door - Open to the public (+21 yrs)

VIP Tables & Dinner Packages: Contact Louis Pelliccia at 619-788-9819 or Louis@parqsd.com

Attire: Men – Black Tie (Mandatory) , Women – Spring Cocktail Dress

**Each Guest Must Bring a New Stuffed Bunny** - Bunnies can be purchase online via Eventbrite or at the door for $20

Produced By: Cruise 4 Kids – Non Profit 501(c)3

Website: www.TheBunnyBall.com

LINKS:

Sponsorship/Marketing Deck: http://www.thebunnyball.com/sponsor/

Videos Gallery: http://www.thebunnyball.com/videos/

Photo Gallery: http://www.thebunnyball.com/photos/

Who attends The Bunny Ball?

We consider our 1,500+ guests San Diego’s finest based on who the Hosts and Sponsors invite. Mostly business owners and working professionals coming from multiple industries. A majority of the guests are between the ages of 25-45. Most are returning guests of our previous Bunny Ball and Teddy Ball events.

Donations for Silent Auction/Raffle: If you’d like to donate a raffle item, please visit our website to complete an online donation request. For every $50 value in donation the donor will receive a complimentary ticket to attend our event. We will follow up to discuss the donation and make further arrangements for pick up or delivery.

For more information regarding Sponsorship please contact Nino Venturella at 760-716-5248 or email at Nino@c4ksd.com.