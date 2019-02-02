5th Annual Burn Run 5K

Join the Burn Institute in promoting Burn Awareness Week and raising funds to support burn prevention education and burn survivor support programs by running or walking in the Burn Run 5K. Among children aged 4 and under, scald injuries are most prevalent burn injury. Scald injuries are painful and require prolonged treatment. They may result in lifelong scarring and even death. Prevention of scalds is always preferable to treatment and can be accomplished through simple changes in behavior and the home environment. Safety tips and information will be available to all participants at the Burn Run. With your help we prevent burns and save lives.

The Burn Run 5K will showcase local community partners including our local fire service. Bring your family and friends! We love pets but please leave them at home as they are not permitted at this event.

Registration Cost:

Registration is $30 for adults and $15 for children ages 5-17. Children age 4 and under are free.

Burn Survivors and their immediate family members can sign up to participate in the 5K for FREE!

To sign up or have if you have questions, please contact Tiffany at 858-541-2277 or email twong@burninstitute.org. Can’t join us at the event? You can still help by sharing our Fundly campaign with your friends and family.

5K Shirts:

Register and fundraise an additional $20 to get a commemorative Burn Run 5K t-shirt! Please note that shirt sizes and quantities cannot be guaranteed if you register or submit your shirt size after January 14, 2019. T-shirts will also be available for purchase at the event while quantities last.

To learn more about the Burn Institute, visit www.burninstitute.org.