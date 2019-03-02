5th Annual THE CROW SHOW art exhibition
The Studio Door - Hillcrest 3867 Fourth Avenue , San Diego, California 92103
Fifth Annual The Crow Show exhibition at The Studio Door in Hillcrest opens to the public. National contemporary art exhibition runs through March 30th. Juried by Chris Redfern, San Diego Audubon Society Executive Director. All artwork for sale. Gallery opens at noon. Free to the Public. Details at thestudiodoor.com
The Studio Door - Hillcrest 3867 Fourth Avenue , San Diego, California 92103
