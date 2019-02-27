Emerald Conference, the most technical scientific conference in the cannabis industry, will be held from Feb. 27 to March 1, 2019, at Loews Coronado Bay Resort in San Diego, Calif. The conference, which is designed to allow for collaboration and access to the latest advancements in cannabinoid science, will host specialized tracks and speakers. Emerald Conference targets analytical chemists, extraction professionals, microbiologists, manufactures and innovators.

This year’s show will bring together the industry’s top scientists to present on the latest testing developments and recent medical advancements in cannabis. The 5th Annual Emerald Conference will welcome many of the industry’s leading experts in the field to speak throughout the conference. A preview of educational tracts and presenters can be found below. To view the full agenda, please visit https://www.theemeraldconference.com/agenda/.