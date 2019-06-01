5th Annual Toast to the Coast

Toast to the Coast is an annual eco-friendly FUNdraiser that spotlights local nonprofits and businesses dedicated to protecting our oceans and beaches.

BIG KAHUNA TITLE SPONSOR: Sand Straw

TIKI TIME BAR SPONSOR: Torrey Holistics

LUAU OLYMPICS SPONSOR: Get Around

MERMAID PHOTOBOOTH SPONSOR: Tranquil Home

CHARITY BENEFICIARY: $1 for the Ocean

Break out your tropical party attire and join us for a LUAU celebration to support our coastline. Each of our guests will receive a snazzy Sand Straw in addition to a special Toast to the Coast swag bag w/goodies & discounts from our sponsors, plus:

- Lei Greeting, Welcome Drink & Swag Bag

- Polynesian Dancers

- Mermaid Photobooth w/5x7 print

- Luau Olympics & Closing Ceremony

- $5 Tiki Bar - Cocktails, beer, wine, kombucha & bubbles

- Island-style eats from Island Life Foods

- Sunset champagne toast....to the coast!

- Complimentary Coffee & Dessert Bar from Industrial Grind

- Hosted by local comedian, Dewey Bratcher

LUAU OLYMPICS - It's free to participate for a chance to win some fabulous prize packages ($300+ value!!!). Try your hand at activities like COCO BOWL, FISH PONG, HOOPIN' HULA and more!

REGISTRATION INFO - This is strictly a 21+ event!

- $25 Pre-sale (ends at midnight on May 31st)

- $35 At the door

Please share with your fellow surfers, SUP'ers, divers, boaties, snorkelers, beach goers and anyone that enjoys our coastline and wants to protect it!

https://www.heartsforsd.org/toasttothecoast2019