5th Annual Toast to the Coast
Soledad Club 5050 Soledad Road, San Diego, California 92109
Toast to the Coast is an annual eco-friendly FUNdraiser that spotlights local nonprofits and businesses dedicated to protecting our oceans and beaches.
BIG KAHUNA TITLE SPONSOR: Sand Straw
TIKI TIME BAR SPONSOR: Torrey Holistics
LUAU OLYMPICS SPONSOR: Get Around
MERMAID PHOTOBOOTH SPONSOR: Tranquil Home
CHARITY BENEFICIARY: $1 for the Ocean
Break out your tropical party attire and join us for a LUAU celebration to support our coastline. Each of our guests will receive a snazzy Sand Straw in addition to a special Toast to the Coast swag bag w/goodies & discounts from our sponsors, plus:
- Lei Greeting, Welcome Drink & Swag Bag
- Polynesian Dancers
- Mermaid Photobooth w/5x7 print
- Luau Olympics & Closing Ceremony
- $5 Tiki Bar - Cocktails, beer, wine, kombucha & bubbles
- Island-style eats from Island Life Foods
- Sunset champagne toast....to the coast!
- Complimentary Coffee & Dessert Bar from Industrial Grind
- Hosted by local comedian, Dewey Bratcher
LUAU OLYMPICS - It's free to participate for a chance to win some fabulous prize packages ($300+ value!!!). Try your hand at activities like COCO BOWL, FISH PONG, HOOPIN' HULA and more!
REGISTRATION INFO - This is strictly a 21+ event!
- $25 Pre-sale (ends at midnight on May 31st)
- $35 At the door
*THANKS TO OUR AWESOME EVENT SPONSORS*
Sand Straw
Torrey Holistics
Yelp San Diego
Shore Buddies
Get Around
Tranquil Home
Pura Vida Bracelets
Imahen Taotao Tano
Ilnlyffoods
Boochcraft
St Petersburg Vodka
Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.
Industrial Grind Coffee
RAW ELEMENTS USA
Emmy's Organics
Ritz Beauty Bar
Claire Chang Makeup
Perfect Stix, LLC
Dave Ellrod
all 4 design - graphic design
Please share with your fellow surfers, SUP'ers, divers, boaties, snorkelers, beach goers and anyone that enjoys our coastline and wants to protect it!
https://www.heartsforsd.org/toasttothecoast2019