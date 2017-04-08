6th Annual Healthy Living Festival

San Diego’s largest health and fitness expo, the Healthy Living Festival, returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds April 8 – 9. This amazing event draws over 10,000 people and incorporates everything imaginable to help promote and educate health and wellness including:

• Cooking demonstrations

• FREE yoga and qigong and other work out classes

• New health and wellness products to explore and try

• FREE lectures and workshops

• FREE medical screenings

• Over 200 exhibitors offering the latest in health and fitness and beauty products and services, who are coming to Del Mar from across the nation.

Attendees can stroll through the festival and sample healthy foods and beverages, visit with health professionals and sports and fitness experts, receive a massage, learn about the latest in weight management, nutrition, skin care and green living products or find out about the benefits of aromatherapy or homeopathy.

Admission is $10, get your FREE festival pass at www.healthylivingfestival.com