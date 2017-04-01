For a second consecutive year, seven San Diego printmakers will come together to create a fabulous show of incredible skill entitled 7 Printmakers at Ladybug Art Center of Kensington. This unique exhibit will include all originals from the following artists: Raymond Brownfield, Robert Fritsch, Igor Koutsenko, Kathi McCord, Julianne Ricksecker, Sfona Pelah, and Angelika Villagrana. The public is invited to meet these artists and learn about their processes on April 1st 11:00AM to 2:00 PM at Ladybug Art Center in Kensington.

An original “print” is one of a limited number of impressions from a single plate. The craft of printmaking includes woodcuts, wood-engraving, collograph, etching, engraving, drypoint, aquatint, lithograph & serigraph. (Original Prints are NOT reproductions. Come check out this show to learn more!) Most print making processes take hours of elaborate labor, incredible patience and a highly skilled artist to produce the finished product. Come see it!

The day of the Artists' Reception, artists Julianne Ricksecker and Angelika Villagrana will demonstrate the process of print making. Ricksecker will show how a press works to produce a print from an etching. Villagrana will demonstrate the monotype process, where attendees will be able to try out the process a little bit themselves and make a quick print to take home!