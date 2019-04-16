The 74th annual Del Mar National Horse Show known for its world class competition, excitement, pageantry and picturesque location will be held at the Del Mar Arena on the Del Mar Fairgrounds from April 16th through May 5th, 2019.

The show features three separate weeks of equestrian competition. Western Week runs from April 16th to April 20th. Dressage Week is April 25th to April 28th and Hunter/Jumper week is April 30th through May 5th.