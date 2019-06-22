The 7th Annual Baja Bash from WILDCOAST

Attendees to enjoy Baja-inspired cuisine from top regional chefs, local craft beer, and live music while raising funds for coastal habitat and marine wildlife conservation

The Baja Bash celebrates the amazing natural beauty and exciting adventures that embody Baja California, as well as WILDCOAST's continued efforts to conserve the peninsula's most beautiful and wild beaches, islands, lagoons and wildlife along our shared coastline. The festivities of this event bring together guests from the environmental, corporate, and philanthropic sectors and include Baja-inspired sustainable cuisine, a silent auction, and live music.

Climate change, endangered species, and pollution are serious issues we cannot ignore. By coming together to establish and manage protected areas, advance strong conservation policies, and engage communities in the protection and stewardship of healthy, thriving oceans, coastlines, and wildlife, we are taking significant steps to ensure our planet’s survival. Proceeds from this event will benefit WILDCOAST's continued efforts to conserve the most threatened coastal habitats and wildlife in the Californias, Southern Mexico and Cuba.

Featuring top regional chefs Angelo Sosa - Death by Tequila, Ben Bechelli - Dija Mara, Bianca Castro - pastry chef, Christopher Aguirre - Loews Coronado, Ken Irvine - SEA180, Kevin Templeton - barleymash, Drew Deckman - Deckman's, and craft beer from Baja Brewing Co. Live music will also be played throughout the evening by Buena Vista SoCal Club.

Tickets on Sale Now!: $95/person OR $700/table of 8.