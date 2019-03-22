7th Annual Bankers Hill Art & Craft Beer Festival

Following past years’ sold out events, the Bankers Hill Art & Craft Beer Festival in partnership with the San Diego Brewers Guild returns for its seventh year running on Friday, March 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. Taking place throughout the two levels of The Abbey on Fifth Avenue, a historic 10,000-square foot venue, this year’s festival features unlimited access to two-ounce pours from more than a dozen San Diego craft breweries, complimentary savory and sweet bites from Bankers Hill eateries, live DJ music and pop-up art exhibits ranging from paintings and fine art photography to creative displays, with many works for sale at the event. Annually, this event draws several hundred attendees.

Participating breweries include Green Flash Brewery, Mike Hess Brewing, Booze Brothers Brewing Co., Thorn Brewing Co., Second Chance Beer Company, Latchkey Brewing Company, Pizza Port Brewing Company, 3 Punk Ales, Burning Beard Brewing Co, Coronado Brewing Company Rock Bottom La Jolla, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, , Double Peak Brewing Co. and more. Participating eateries include Cucina Urbana, The Corner Drafthouse, WetStone Wine Bar, Juice Alchemy, Hornblower, Parc Bistro-Brasserie, Barrio Star, Jimmy Carter’s Mexican Cafe, Grab and Go Subs and The Abbey. A growing list of exhibiting artists includes Studio Galería Pilar Montaño, Danielle Zhang, Cayce Hanalei, T Jay Santa Ana, Dots.One, Aimee Baca and Anthony Ray Jimmiez.

The Bankers Hill Art & Craft Beer Festival is a dynamic social fundraiser organized by the Bankers Hill Business Group, a Micro Improvement District dedicated to showcasing the growing community of Bankers Hill near Downtown San Diego. The neighborhood is noted for its collection of 19th century architecture alongside modern luxury high rises, historic bridges crossing over hiking canyons, several notable restaurants and artisanal coffee shops, sweeping views of San Diego Bay and adjacency to Balboa Park. The festival is co-sponsored by Metro CDC and the San Diego Brewers Guild.

Tickets to the 7th Annual Bankers Hill Art & Craft Beer Festival are $25 early bird pricing through February 28; $30 from March 1 through March 21; and $35 the day of. Learn more at www.bankershillbusinessgroup.com/events and @VisitBankersHill on Instagram.

About the Bankers Hill Business Group : The Bankers Hill Business Group is partially funded by the City of San Diego’s Micro District Program and is managed solely by volunteer business owners within Bankers Hill. The group’s mission is to promote and advocate for area businesses and increase awareness of Bankers Hill as a destination neighborhood. The Bankers Hill Business Group meets monthly and hosts the annual Bankers Hill Art & Craft Beer Festival each spring. Visit www.bankershillbusinessgroup.com or connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BankersHillBG and Instagram at @VisitBankersHill.