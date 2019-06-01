7th Annual Night at the Padres

Benefiting programs supporting children experiencing family separation and military transitions by Kids' Turn San Diego. Every ticket purchased will help a child feel happier! Tickets are only $100 and include: entrance into Petco Park to watch the Padres vs. Marlins in the exclusive location of The Estrella Jalisco Landing, an all-you-can-eat-buffet and drinks, including beer and Michaladas, a Padres "swingin friars hat, chances to win amazing prizes and lots of fun.