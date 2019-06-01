Join us on Saturday, June 1st, 2019 for our 7th Annual Night at the Padres Event at Petco Park on the Estrella Jalisco Landing. Guests will enjoy the Padres game, an all-you-can-eat buffet, soft drinks, beer, michelada’s, and all guests will receive a Padre’s giveaway! Proceeds from this year’s event will go towards our programs: Family Workshops for Separated and Divorced Families and the Creating Brighter Futures Counseling Program for Children.

Kids’ Turn San Diego was created in 1996 to bring peace to families who could no longer communicate without conflict. With a mission of “promoting, supporting and securing the well-being of children who are experiencing family separation”, we offer programs that change family relationships in positive ways so children experiencing family separation, divorce or military transitions are happy. Through our programs, children learn how to express their thoughts and feelings and parents gain insight about the impact of their words, actions and behaviors on their children, thus reducing exposure to high parental conflict, child abuse and domestic violence while building resiliency and increasing self-esteem in children.

In 2018, Kids' Turn San Diego served 519 children and their 571 parents through our programs and we are hoping to continue our momentum with your support! Join our cause in making a lasting difference by offering solutions that strengthen children and families and that promote vibrant, healthy communities. We are changing family relationships in positive ways so children experiencing family separations in San Diego have happier childhoods and brighter futures!