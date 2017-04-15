7th Annual ONEHOPE ACT Today! for Military Families 5k/10k Run/Walk & Family Festival

to Google Calendar - 7th Annual ONEHOPE ACT Today! for Military Families 5k/10k Run/Walk & Family Festival - 2017-04-15 06:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 7th Annual ONEHOPE ACT Today! for Military Families 5k/10k Run/Walk & Family Festival - 2017-04-15 06:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 7th Annual ONEHOPE ACT Today! for Military Families 5k/10k Run/Walk & Family Festival - 2017-04-15 06:30:00 iCalendar - 7th Annual ONEHOPE ACT Today! for Military Families 5k/10k Run/Walk & Family Festival - 2017-04-15 06:30:00

Tecolote Shores Park, Mission Bay 1300 E. Mission Bay Drive,, San Diego, California 92109

Enjoy a flat, scenic course starting at Tecolote Shores Park in Mission Bay. Choose between the 5k, 10k (both chip-timed) or 1-mile-fun run. Cross the finish-line and celebrate at our festival featuring live music, ONEHOPE wine & beer garden, 35+ booths and an awesome kids’ zone with bounce houses, carnival games and arts and crafts.

Perks. Entry includes an event t-shirt, finisher medal, refreshments and a complimentary wine from ONEHOPE or a beer (for those 21+).

Choose to fundraise and help even more! Your own personal fundraising webpage is automatically created when you register. Raise funds and help make a difference in the lives of military children with autism.

Info

Tecolote Shores Park, Mission Bay 1300 E. Mission Bay Drive,, San Diego, California 92109 View Map

Mission Bay

Visit Event Website

818-340-4010

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - 7th Annual ONEHOPE ACT Today! for Military Families 5k/10k Run/Walk & Family Festival - 2017-04-15 06:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 7th Annual ONEHOPE ACT Today! for Military Families 5k/10k Run/Walk & Family Festival - 2017-04-15 06:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 7th Annual ONEHOPE ACT Today! for Military Families 5k/10k Run/Walk & Family Festival - 2017-04-15 06:30:00 iCalendar - 7th Annual ONEHOPE ACT Today! for Military Families 5k/10k Run/Walk & Family Festival - 2017-04-15 06:30:00