7th Annual ONEHOPE ACT Today! for Military Families 5k/10k Run/Walk & Family Festival
Tecolote Shores Park, Mission Bay 1300 E. Mission Bay Drive,, San Diego, California 92109
Enjoy a flat, scenic course starting at Tecolote Shores Park in Mission Bay. Choose between the 5k, 10k (both chip-timed) or 1-mile-fun run. Cross the finish-line and celebrate at our festival featuring live music, ONEHOPE wine & beer garden, 35+ booths and an awesome kids’ zone with bounce houses, carnival games and arts and crafts.
Perks. Entry includes an event t-shirt, finisher medal, refreshments and a complimentary wine from ONEHOPE or a beer (for those 21+).
Choose to fundraise and help even more! Your own personal fundraising webpage is automatically created when you register. Raise funds and help make a difference in the lives of military children with autism.
Info
Tecolote Shores Park, Mission Bay 1300 E. Mission Bay Drive,, San Diego, California 92109 View Map
please enable javascript to view