7th Annual ONEHOPE ACT Today! for Military Families 5k/10k Run/Walk & Family Festival

Enjoy a flat, scenic course starting at Tecolote Shores Park in Mission Bay. Choose between the 5k, 10k (both chip-timed) or 1-mile-fun run. Cross the finish-line and celebrate at our festival featuring live music, ONEHOPE wine & beer garden, 35+ booths and an awesome kids’ zone with bounce houses, carnival games and arts and crafts.

Perks. Entry includes an event t-shirt, finisher medal, refreshments and a complimentary wine from ONEHOPE or a beer (for those 21+).

Choose to fundraise and help even more! Your own personal fundraising webpage is automatically created when you register. Raise funds and help make a difference in the lives of military children with autism.