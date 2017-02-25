7th Annual Randy Jones Run/Walk for Independence

Home of Guiding Hands (HGH) and Randy Jones, former San Diego Padre and National League CY Young Award Winner, will once again be joining forces to help raise much needed funds for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Take part in this event as a runner, a walker or even just a spectator, and get to know other HGH supporters and community members. This year’s Run/Walk will feature a family fun zone, music, face painting, field day games, children’s play area, and much more!

Register today at www.randyjonesrunwalk.org.