7th Annual Walk for Sobriety

McAlister Institute will hold its 7th Annual 5K Walk for Sobriety (www.walkforsobriety.com) on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at NTC Park at Liberty Station. The Walk is an opportunity to bring help and hope to thousands of individuals and families braving the unforgiving cycle of addiction. Participants of all ages can join the 5K as a timed runner or general admission walker. The Walk and opening ceremony will kick off at 9:00 a.m., with check-in and registration beginning at 8:00 a.m.

All proceeds from the Walk for Sobriety benefit McAlister Institute, one of San Diego's leading resources for individuals and families impacted by addiction. McAlister Institute offers life-saving substance abuse treatment, mental health counseling, life skills education and vocational training to adults and adolescents struggling with substance use disorders, as well as offering supportive services to individuals experiencing homelessness. McAlister Institute is dedicated to ensuring affordable, quality treatment is available for every individual and family who seeks help, striving to assure that no one is turned away regardless of financial circumstances.

The Walk for Sobriety is not only an opportunity to raise funds for crucial treatment services, but also a positive way to increase awareness and support the power of recovery. On the day of the Walk, walkers, runners and supporters spread a powerful message of hope, many choosing to wear the number of days they—or their loved ones—have been clean and sober, and what it means to them.

To join the Walk for Sobriety celebration, please visit www.walkforsobriety.com. Registration costs $35 for adults, $5 for children (ages 12 and under), and $45 for timed runners. For additional information, questions or to become an event sponsor, please contact Tina Moreno at tina.moreno@mcalisterinc.org.