8000M, a Theatrical Climbing Event

by David Greig

Directed by Alice Cash

From a sold out run in New York, the production will be seen for the first time in San Diego!

November 15-18th

November 15th @ 8

November 16th @ 8

November 17th @ 8

November 18th @ 2

8000M takes us to the Himalayas, where an exhibition team attempts to summit Lhotse, the fourth highest peak in the world. As climbers undertake the Lhotse face, relationships fragment, shift, and cascade -- just like the mountain surrounding them. What is the ultimate cost into the "Death Zone?"

Alice Cash, former Teen Perspective Critic and Broadway Kids Founder returns to San Diego as a MFA award winning Director to present 8000M to her San Diego community!

Featuring New York City actors Ashley Underwood, Ellie MacPherson, Jak Watson, Joseph Lyle Dunn, Nick Chris, and Ryan Feyk

Performances at Moxie's Theatre

6663 El Cajon Blvd N

San Diego, CA 92115

www.goldenshards.com