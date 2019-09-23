Banned Books Week Read-Aloud Read-A-Thon

Commemorate Banned Books Week and join San Diego Public Library staff and community readers for the library’s annual Read-Aloud Read-a-thon. A new book and a new reader every 15-30 minutes.

All are also invited to Banned Books Live! 2019, an entertaining evening of stage readings from censored books by actors from Write Out Loud, starting at 6:30pm. And while you're here check out the historical banned books displays on the 1st and 2nd floors of the library.

Banned Books Week’s objective is to help awareness regarding the censorship of books in the US. More than 11,300 books have been challenged since 1982.