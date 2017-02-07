***TICKETS ARE ON SALE ***

brewbies8.eventbrite.com

We are honored to announce the 8th Annual Brewbies® Festival benefitting The Keep A Breast Foundation at Bagby Beer in Oceanside on Saturday, February 11th, 2017.

Join us for a beautiful afternoon to celebrate two of our favorite things - beer and boobies! Enjoy an array of outstanding, interesting, unique and (our favorite) signature PINK beers from over 40 of the best breweries around! As always we donate 100% of the proceeds from Brewbies to The Keep A Breast Foundation to help support their mission of empowering young people around the world with breast health education and support! Get your tickets today!

100% of the proceeds will benefit the Keep A Breast Foundation's Treasured Chest Program.

Special Thanks to our Sponsors: Three B Zine, Glass and Growlers, BSG CraftBrewing