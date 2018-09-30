8th Annual Green Flash Treasure Chest Beer + Food Fest

Join us for our largest and most anticipated rare-beer and food pairing event of the year! For the 8th year in a row, Treasure Chest Fest will serve as a fundraiser for local breast cancer charity Susan G. Komen San Diego. Enjoy exclusive Green Flash, and Alpine beers, served alongside perfectly paired plates prepared by some of San Diego’s finest chefs. The festival will be held at Green Flash Brewing Co. in Mira Mesa and will take over the tasting room, beer garden and parking lot. Our team is busy working on the finest rare beer and food pairings and return attendees can expect to see some new and exciting offerings!

Full festival tickets include unlimited beer tastings, limited food tastings, a commemorative glass and a fun festival experience. Green Flash is also offering a food-only and designated driver ticket, and welcomes children under the age of 12 accompanied by parents. Treasure Chest event tickets are available at Eventbrite.com at https://bit.ly/2Mg96bZ