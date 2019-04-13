8th Annual Kickball Without Borders Tournament

Los Penasquitos Ranch House 12122 Canyonside Park Dr., San Diego, California 92129

Come join EWB San Diego’s 8th Annual Kickball Without Borders Tournament! Funds raised by the tournament will directly support active Engineers Without Borders projects in India, Senegal and Peru. Men and women are encouraged to sign up for our Individuals Teams and make new friends while supporting a great cause! $30 Register at https://support.ewb-usa.org/KWD2019 and we’ll see you on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10 AM at 12122 Canyonside Park Driveway, San Diego, CA 92129.

