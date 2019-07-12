8th Annual Out On A Limb: New Play Festival

Scripps Ranch Theatre presents the 8th annual Out on a Limb, comprised of six 10-minute new plays by coast-to-coast playwrights - featuring some of San Diego’s top talent. Edgy...provocative...relevant...surprising...

2019 Out On A Limb New Plays:

Produced by Charles Peters

ROCKPAPERWORLD by Jaisey Bates

is a spoken word play in two scenes. The first scene, TODAY, focuses on school shootings and gun violence in America, and the second, TOMORROW, looks down at a dying planet from the perspective of the three star sisters of the Pleiades star cluster.

Directed by Colette Victoria Hamilton, the cast includes Natalia Maggio, Sophia Oberg, Gina Maria Cioffi and Angel Berlanga

THE HUNT(s) by Tori King Rice

A young successful lawyer returns home to rural Indiana, hoping to address concerns for her mothers mental health, and finds that the problem is of much bigger, more mythic than she could have imagined. This beautifully simple, two-woman play is written by San Diego's very own Tori Rice.

Directed by Leigh Akin, the cast includes Anna Sandor and Ruth Carlson Russell

A SEMI_COLON IS REALLY A DOUBLE by Larry Rinkel

is about two seemingly different high school boys who bond over grammar and each share the secret they’ve been hiding.

Directed by Kristen FOgle, the cast includes Andrew Pearson and Wilfred Paloma

SQUIRRELS IN A KNOTHOLE by Peter J. Stavros

is an existential scamper examining the vapid minutiae of Corporate America seen through the nutty perspective of some disgruntled squirrels that aren't too dissimilar from the humans they scrutinize.

Directed by Adam Parker, the cast includes Emily Candia, Edgar Diaz-Gutierrez and Marc Sylwestrzak

SEVERANCE by Phil Darg

When job security is more important than self respect.

Directed by James P. Darvas, the cast includes Aaron Lugo and Allison McDonald

STAIN by Oded Gross

Dave is trying to prepare for his Ku Klux Klan meeting. He is up for a promotion in the ranks and wants to make a good impression. Unfortunately, after his wife has a laundry mishap, his future in the Klan may be on the line. Stain is a funny look at some ridiculous points of view being proliferated in our country today.

Directed by Hannah Logan, the cast includes Marc Sylwestrzak and Tara Sampson

Performances are from July 12 to July 21 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Performances on Fridays and Saturdays are from 8:00 pm to 9:30 pm. Performances on Sundays are from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm.

Questions about tickets? Call the box office for more information at (858)578-7728 or email them at boxoffice@scrippsranchtheatre.org or go to our website at www.scrippsranchtheatre.org. Tickets cost $20.