Detox weekend with Kokedama making@creative art studio! Fun and therapeutic workshop.

In this class, we will make 1 beautiful green house plants kokedama!

Date and Time: 9/29 11:00 am ~ 13:00 (2 hours)

Location: james E. Watts Art Studio, 1046 7th Ave, SD, CA 92101

Ticket: $28 (Make 1 kokedama + Detox drink + inspirational stone)

Collaborating events with artist James E. Watts and Kodama Forest.

It will be fun, creative, therapeutic experience.

In the heart of downtown, enjoy James E. Watts' art while making Kokedama.

For those who doesn't know what is Kokedama,

Kokedama is a traditional Japanese art form where moss is used as a container for a plant.

In this interesting and hands-on workshop, you will learn the skills behind kokedama how to make your very own kokedama. Led by Kanako Yamada, owner of Kodama Forest.

Workshop participants receive:

*Full questions and answers from an expert, about this Japanese art form.

*All of the supplies needed to make your unique Kokedama, including: a plant, moss, soils, and all other materials needed.

*Detox drink

*Little stone writing with Japanese Calligraphy (Masaru Emoto’s approach : Masaru Emoto was a Japanese author, researcher and entrepreneur who said that human consciousness has an effect on the molecular structure of water.)

A unique, fun-to-make Kokedama that you can take home and enjoy, or give as a wonderful living gift.

Instructor Kanako was trained in Kyoto, Japan, and looks forward to sharing her love of bringing unique and adaptable plant gifting techniques with you.

You can contact for any question.

I am looking forward to have a fun with you!d

For more info about James Watts

http://sdcitybeat.com/culture/seen-local/know-james-watts-now/

@jewattso