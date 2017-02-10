San Diego Musical Theatre presents 9 to 5: The Musical

February 10 - 26, 2017

9 to 5 is a hilarious musical adaptation of the film starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and legendary composer and lyricist Dolly Parton. 9 to 5 follows three female co-workers pushed the boiling point with their sexist and egotistical boss. Together these unlikely partners conspire to take control of the office and achieve the ultimate workplace revenge. 9 to 5 is a jubilant musical about friendship and getting ahead in the Rolodex era of the late 1970s.

Performance Schedule:

Thursdays at 7:30pm

Fridays at 8:00pm

Saturdays at 8:00pm

Sundays at 2:00pm