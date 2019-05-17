90's Movies Vs 80's Movies Fan Art Showcase

Tenth Avenue Arts Center 930 10th Ave., San Diego, California 92101

Midnight Cult Art presents 90’s Movies Vs 80’s Movies Fan Art Showcase, a 2-night pop-up group exhibit that brings together over 50 of the region’s best artists to celebrate the culturally influential films of these 2 incredible decades. The event is free and appropriate for all ages.

Tenth Avenue Arts Center 930 10th Ave., San Diego, California 92101
