9th Annual San Diego Asian Film Festival (SDAFF) Spring Showcase

to Google Calendar - 9th Annual San Diego Asian Film Festival (SDAFF) Spring Showcase - 2019-04-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 9th Annual San Diego Asian Film Festival (SDAFF) Spring Showcase - 2019-04-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 9th Annual San Diego Asian Film Festival (SDAFF) Spring Showcase - 2019-04-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - 9th Annual San Diego Asian Film Festival (SDAFF) Spring Showcase - 2019-04-11 00:00:00

UltraStar Mission Valley Cinemas 7510 Hazard Center Dr., San Diego, California 92108

Catch the best of Asian and Asian American cinema during the 2019 SDAFF Spring Showcase. Spanning 8 days, see the newest and hottest films from China, Indonesia, Hong Kong, South Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam, the US and more!

Info

UltraStar Mission Valley Cinemas 7510 Hazard Center Dr., San Diego, California 92108 View Map
Mission Valley, San Diego
to Google Calendar - 9th Annual San Diego Asian Film Festival (SDAFF) Spring Showcase - 2019-04-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 9th Annual San Diego Asian Film Festival (SDAFF) Spring Showcase - 2019-04-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 9th Annual San Diego Asian Film Festival (SDAFF) Spring Showcase - 2019-04-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - 9th Annual San Diego Asian Film Festival (SDAFF) Spring Showcase - 2019-04-11 00:00:00