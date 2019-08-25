An Afternoon of Song, Dance, Poetry, Rap and Comedy to Celebrate Our Community

On Sunday, August 25 from 3-6 p.m., San Diegans are invited to Jacobs Presents, A Gill Sotu Event: “Be About It,” a performance-filled event celebrating community organizations through local entertainers, hosted by the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation.

The entire community is welcome at this FREE event hosted by local poet and artist Gill Sotu for entertainment, food and a showcase of San Diego groups making a difference in the community. Ten entertainers will perform a short set of their own dynamic work plus a custom piece that pays tribute to the focus of each organization.

Eventgoers can also visit volunteer opportunity booths that will encourage “being about” making a change and multiple food vendors including Churros X Chocolate.

Singers Mariela Contreras, J. Howard, Cheryl Songbird and Shawn Moore, poets Gill Sotu, Natasha Hooper and Shawn Moore, along with rapper Ric Scales, comedian Kree Rushing and dance group MEL will be performing pieces.

Local organizations scheduled to attend include Bridge of Love Across the Border, Covenant Living at Mount Miguel, Hugs and Bags, Latina Muslim Foundation, Playwrights Project, San Diego Memoir Writers Association (presenters of the San Diego Writers Festival), Teri, Inc., Traveling Stories and Youme Clothing.

The first 50 kids that arrive will receive a new backpack with a comic book inside provided by sponsor Traveling Stories.

RSVP/Registration requested, but not required.

WHAT: “Be About It” Performing Arts Event

WHEN: Sunday, August 25, 2019

3-6 p.m.

WHERE: Arts Park @ Chollas Creek

5010 Market St., San Diego, CA 92102

Free parking across the street at Market Creek Plaza

COST: FREE

DETAILS: More details available at: beaboutitsd.eventbrite.com

