A Celebration of Resilience

Please join us for an upcoming event hosted by Mental Heath America of San Diego County in collaboration with San Diego County Health and Human Services and San Diego LGBT Pride San Diego Unified School District. The event will celebrate the values of resilience and endurance and features a talented trans man who is a former foster care youth. His name is Shea Freedom, and he’s the founder of FosterFreedom.org. Come on out for an inspirational evening. Please note that this event is free, non-alcoholic and family-friendly. RSVP is kindly requested.