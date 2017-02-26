THE AMERICAN COMEDY CO PRESENTS

A GOOD TRIP WITH SHANE MAUSS LIVE!

San Diego, California – February 26, 2017 –The American Comedy Co. is thrilled to present A Good Trip with Shane Mauss live in the heart of Gaslamp. He will perform live 1 night only February 26th, 2017.

Shane Mauss Presents: A GOOD TRIP

Sponsored by the Multidisciplinary Association of Psychedelic Studies (MAPS)

Hi! I’m Shane Mauss. Most comedians write biographies in the third person, but it’s kind of silly. Before I tell you about this show, it’s standard for comedians to gloat about their accomplishments: I’ve been a comedian for twelve years. Nine years ago I won an award for Best Stand-Up at the HBO US Comedy Festival and became a fulltime national (and sometimes international) headliner. Since then I’ve appeared on Jimmy Kimmel, Showtime, five times on Conan, and have specials on Comedy Central and Netflix.

Probably the best way to get to know me and what this show is about is from my appearances on popular podcasts like You Made It Weird, Duncan Trussell’s Family Hour, The Bertcast, and TOFOP. Better yet, listen to my podcast Here We Are where I talk with a different scientist each week about the meanings of life.

Now let me tell you about the show. I’ve been a psychonaut for almost 20 years (to me this means I use psychedelics to aid in gaining a deeper understanding of the mind). Psychedelics have had a significant and positive impact on my life. But more relevant to this show, they are also the source of some of the most hilarious, thought-provoking, and well-received material of my career. I’ve worked very hard to put together a one-of-a-kind show for the open-minded, insightful, inquisitive, curious weirdos among us. I’m hoping that is you.

Unlike a typical stand-up act that is 45 minutes of set-up, punch, repeat. This is an hour and a half show that is part stand-up, part hilarious stories of experiences, and part Ted Talk. I will take us on a funny journey through the stigma, history, laws, and science of psychedelics. I will share personal experiences and talk about the effects of hallucinogens like mushrooms, LSD, and DMT. (Don’t worry if you aren’t familiar, I’ve worked hard to articulate the experience for all.)

My hope is that I’m helping to both destigmatize and demystify psychedelics in a fun way. I am an advocate for psychedelic studies and rights. I’m in no way encouraging everyone to do them. They aren’t for everybody. They just happen to be for me!

*This is a very popular show so make sure to make reservations. Also, presale tickets are cheaper than at the door.

Q: Isn’t drug humor cliché?

A: It often is, but this is not a bunch of dumb pot jokes. This is some of the most thoughtful and unique humor you will ever see.

Q: Will you be on drugs while performing.

A: No. Who does psychedelics and then goes to work? What a waste of good drugs.

Q: Are you going to pass out psychedelics out to everybody?

A: Umm NO. Obviously. But if you come and support this kind of message, meet like-minded people at the show, and help keep the conversation going; maybe one day these outrageous drug laws will change.

Regardless, we’re all going to have a good trip.

The American Comedy Co is a locally owned and operated A-Listed comedy club and restaurant featuring the best nationally touring stand-up comedians in the business. Located in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter in beautiful downtown San Diego, they provide the highest quality entertainment in an intimate, venue with an old-city, speak-easy feel. The American Comedy Co. is one of the greatest comedy clubs in the country.

WHERE: The American Comedy Co

818 6th Avenue

San Diego, CA 92101

WHEN: Sunday, February 26, 2017

SHOWTIMES: 7:00 PM

For more information and to purchase tickets visit http://www.americancomedyco.com/

