A House Built on Sand: Coral Reef Foundations in a High CO2 World - A Citizen Science Lecture

to Google Calendar - A House Built on Sand: Coral Reef Foundations in a High CO2 World - A Citizen Science Lecture - 2017-02-07 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A House Built on Sand: Coral Reef Foundations in a High CO2 World - A Citizen Science Lecture - 2017-02-07 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A House Built on Sand: Coral Reef Foundations in a High CO2 World - A Citizen Science Lecture - 2017-02-07 18:30:00 iCalendar - A House Built on Sand: Coral Reef Foundations in a High CO2 World - A Citizen Science Lecture - 2017-02-07 18:30:00

La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, California 92037

Coral reefs are some of the most biologically and naturally beautiful ecosystems on the planet. Ocean acidification (OA), the "other CO2 problem", may have series implications for the preservation of coral reefs. OA could negatively affect not only how corals grow, but also the foundations of coral sand upon which they grow and expand. Come learn about how studying the response of coral sand to OA could help us protect the future of these precious ecosystems.

Info

La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, California 92037 View Map

La Jolla

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - A House Built on Sand: Coral Reef Foundations in a High CO2 World - A Citizen Science Lecture - 2017-02-07 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A House Built on Sand: Coral Reef Foundations in a High CO2 World - A Citizen Science Lecture - 2017-02-07 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A House Built on Sand: Coral Reef Foundations in a High CO2 World - A Citizen Science Lecture - 2017-02-07 18:30:00 iCalendar - A House Built on Sand: Coral Reef Foundations in a High CO2 World - A Citizen Science Lecture - 2017-02-07 18:30:00