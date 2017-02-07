A House Built on Sand: Coral Reef Foundations in a High CO2 World - A Citizen Science Lecture
La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, California 92037
Coral reefs are some of the most biologically and naturally beautiful ecosystems on the planet. Ocean acidification (OA), the "other CO2 problem", may have series implications for the preservation of coral reefs. OA could negatively affect not only how corals grow, but also the foundations of coral sand upon which they grow and expand. Come learn about how studying the response of coral sand to OA could help us protect the future of these precious ecosystems.
