A Mystical Journey: My Evolutionary Experience

A solo show by Barbara Gothard

OPENING RECEPTION: Saturday, January 7th, 6-9pm.

Gallery Hours: 11am-4pm Wednesday-Friday

Other days by appointment only.

Exhibit Run: January 7th-21st

barbaragothard.com

Barbara Gothard is a Palm Springs, California-based artist whose approach to her artworks, and life, is evolution. Her complex paintings investigate contradictions, organic juxtaposed with abstract visual concepts. The contrasts reflect the cross-disciplinary linkages emanating from her global business and educational experiences. Themes include dream-like metaphors of hurdles, which convey the painting’s “story” of introspection, reflection and hope, by the viewer and the artist, a “fighting optimist”.