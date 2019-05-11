AAASD Art Reception

Featured Artists are world traveler Minnie Valero and local artist Sally Irwin. They will feature their unique and fine works from Apr 1-May 31 in the Las Patronas room. Also on view is a collection of fine Indian sand paintings, pastels and Southwest images which will be featured in the Kiwanis Great Room by archeologist Rodger Heglar and travel photographer Nicole Caulfield.

Sat, May 11, 5-7pm. All are welcome, wine and light bites.