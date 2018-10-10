AAW | Curatorial Studies Museums and Galleries

FRANCO ART PROJECT by FRANCO MORAGREGA is proud to extend the invitation to our art appreciation workshops.

The AAW Workshops will take place at our new location at IDEA1 Building

Besides learning and networking with community members in the related fields, each session will include wine and beer tasting from Baja and Cali region as well as Hors d’ oeuvres.

Workshops session meet every Wednesday of the week.

6:00-9:00 PM

••••• OCTOBER 10th CURATORIAL STUDIES MUSEUMS AND GALLERIES •••••

For registration and more information please contact us at : info@francoartproject.com or 619.271.7215

WORKSHOP LEADER CHANTEL PAUL

Chantel Paul is the Director of the SDSU Downtown Gallery, School of Art and Design.As Director, she leads the yearly schedule of exhibitions and related public programming. Since beginning with SDSU in 2015, Paul has curated numerous exhibitions, including We Are Here/Estamos Aquí (2017), All Natural (2017), Cathedrals: Jeff Ray (2016), Energy: Made in Form (2016), and Playful Interactions (2016).

Prior to her current position, she was Assistant Curator at the Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA) in San Diego, CA from 2010 – 2015. While there, she curated numerous exhibitions, including After Ansel Adams (2014), Staking Claim: A California Invitational (2013), which included an accompanying catalog, Kevin Cooley: Elements (2013), and Unusual Suspects: The Paintings and Photographs of Holly Roberts (2012). She was co-curator of Streetwise: Masters of 60s Photography, which was accompanied by an exhibition catalog and was funded through the NEA.