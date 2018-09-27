AAW | Painting Class and Drinks

WE DON'T DO MISTAKES, JUST HAPPY ACCIDENTS!

Join our Drinks and Paint sessions at FRANCO ART PROJECT.

Sessions include all materials needed and a complementary drinks while you enjoy a fun night of creativity and imagination.

Sept 27th at IDEA1 building from 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm.

Class instructor will guide you through the composition of your artwork and teach you the basic techniques of painting. The medium will be acrylic on canvas and at the end of the session you will obtain a masterpiece to install at your special place or a perfect gift.

For more information about the class activity, contact us at 619.271.7215 or visit us at IDEA1 899 Park blvd San Diego Ca 92101.