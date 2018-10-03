AAW | Paintings that Pop! Learning Abstraction though Color and Texture

FRANCO ART PROJECT by FRANCO MORAGREGA is proud to present the invitation to our art appreciation workshops.

The AAW Workshops will take place at our new location at IDEA1 Building

Besides learning and networking with community members in the related fields, each session will include wine and beer tasting from Baja and Cali region as well as Hors d’ oeuvres.

Workshops session meet every Wednesday of the week.

6:00-9:00 PM

••••• OCTOBER 3rd PAINTINGS THAT POP! LEARNING ABSTRACTION IN ACRYLIC THROUGH COLOR AND TEXTURE •••••

For registration and more information please contact us at : info@francoartproject.com or 619.271.7215

WORKSHOP LEADER EVA STRUBLE

Eva Struble was born in Elsmere, Kentucky. She received her MFA in painting from Yale University in 2006 and her BA in Visual Arts in 2003 from Brown University. Her exhibit of painted prints, Emblema, was recently shown at the UVA’s School of Architecture in 2015, and her project, Produce, was displayed in a solo exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in 2014. Both projects dealt with agriculture, labor and immigration and in North County, San Diego. Landsmen, a solo exhibition of paintings which showed in New York in 2011 at Lombard-Freid Projects and explored architecture of the Brooklyn Navy Yard as well as former military sites in the Marin Headlands. Her work has been shown at the Cleveland MOCA, at Angles Gallery in Santa Monica, and the Vincent Price Art Museum in Los Angeles among others. Ms. Struble has completed residencies at the Vermont Studio Center, the Headlands Center for the Arts in Marin County, and the Andratx Cultural center in Mallorca. Her work has received praise in Art In America, The Village Voice and other publications. She currently lives in San Diego, CA.