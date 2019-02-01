The ABBA Show
Old Town Temecula Theater 42501 Main St., San Diego, California 92590
Direct from the U.K., the ABBA Show is the sensational, authentic and truly magical tribute to Abba. “The World’s top ABBA tribute show,” said the London Times and “Even better than the originals live,” claimed the Houston Chronicle. The set list is jam packed with hit songs, the costumes are spectacular and the excitement and energy and showmanship brought by the fantastic cast, keeps people coming back time after time.
