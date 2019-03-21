Abby Maslin: Love You Hard

Warwick's will host Abby Maslin as she discusses and signs her new book, "Love You Hard: A Memoir of Marriage, Brain Injury, and Reinventing Love." Maslin is a public school teacher, speaker, and blogger on traumatic brain injury and caretaking.

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please visit our website or call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.