Abnormal Beer Company’s Anniversary Party

to Google Calendar - Abnormal Beer Company’s Anniversary Party - 2017-04-01 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Abnormal Beer Company’s Anniversary Party - 2017-04-01 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Abnormal Beer Company’s Anniversary Party - 2017-04-01 11:00:00 iCalendar - Abnormal Beer Company’s Anniversary Party - 2017-04-01 11:00:00

The Cork and Craft 16990 Via Tazon, San Diego, California 92127

Guests can head to The Cork & Craft to celebrate Abnormal Beer Company’s 2nd year. Casual counter bites from Executive Chef Scott Cannon, a special anniversary tap list from Abnormal Beer Co. and guest breweries, a DJ, and swag are in store for party-goers. Doors open at 11am. No cover, all ages welcome. www.abnormalbeer.com

Info

The Cork and Craft 16990 Via Tazon, San Diego, California 92127 View Map

Rancho Bernardo

to Google Calendar - Abnormal Beer Company’s Anniversary Party - 2017-04-01 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Abnormal Beer Company’s Anniversary Party - 2017-04-01 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Abnormal Beer Company’s Anniversary Party - 2017-04-01 11:00:00 iCalendar - Abnormal Beer Company’s Anniversary Party - 2017-04-01 11:00:00