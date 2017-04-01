Abnormal Beer Company’s Anniversary Party
The Cork and Craft 16990 Via Tazon, San Diego, California 92127
Guests can head to The Cork & Craft to celebrate Abnormal Beer Company’s 2nd year. Casual counter bites from Executive Chef Scott Cannon, a special anniversary tap list from Abnormal Beer Co. and guest breweries, a DJ, and swag are in store for party-goers. Doors open at 11am. No cover, all ages welcome. www.abnormalbeer.com
Rancho Bernardo