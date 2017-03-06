Abnormal Dinner Series with Beacwood Brewing
The Cork and Craft 16990 Via Tazon, San Diego, California 92127
The Abnormal Dinner Series is back with their first beer dinner of the year, and 21st installment of their quarterly Abnormal Dinner Series. On Monday, March 6 from 6pm-9pm, Abnormal Beer Co. and The Cork & Craft will host an elevated dinner in collaboration with Beachwood Brewing and guest chef Evan Cruz of Arterra. The evening will take your palate on a culinary journey unlike any other. Dinner is $99, which includes a multi-course meal presented by The Cork & Craft Executive Chef, Scott Cannon, and Arterra’s Executive Chef, Evan Cruz, as well as pairings by both Abnormal and Beachwood.
Info
The Cork and Craft 16990 Via Tazon, San Diego, California 92127 View Map