All Aboard! Beach Party Fundraiser
YMCA Camp Surf 560 Silver Strand Blvd, Imperial Beach, California 91932
Grab your friends and co-workers and join us for a special, cruise ship themed evening at YMCA Camp Surf on November 03, 2018 to raise funds to support our scholarships, programs and facilities. The event features live and silent auctions, dinner, local craft beer and wine, live music, dancing and much more. Don’t miss out!
