Academy Award Winning Actress & Advocate Geena Davis to Headline Center for Community Solutions’ 50th Anniversary Gala

Center for Community Solutions (CCS), the leading non-profit agency in San Diego that offers a complete range of sexual assault, stalking, and intimate partner violence prevention and intervention services, announced that it will host the first of two events commemorating its 50th Anniversary on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 atop the USS Midway Museum.

Academy Award winning actress and women’s rights advocate Geena Davis will serve as the celebrity keynote speaker at the event. CCS will also offer a tribute to former Vice President Joe Biden and the 25th Anniversary of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), landmark legislation that was authored and sponsored by then Senator Biden.

Started in 1969 on the campus of San Diego State University as the first Women’s Studies Department in the U.S., CCS created an “underground railroad” of private homes helping women and children escape domestic violence. The organization has since expanded to provide a wide variety of prevention and intervention services to eliminate societal conditions that condone and perpetuate relationship and sexual violence, and to promote safety, justice, and healing for those impacted by these crimes. Services include a free and confidential 24-hour crisis counseling hotline, hospital accompaniment for sexual assault and domestic violence survivors during forensic examinations, three 24-hour emergency domestic violence shelters, victim advocacy, trauma-informed counseling services, legal assistance, and prevention education.

Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online at www.ccssd.org. For more information, contact Kimberly Jenks at 858-693-2369 or kjenks@ccssd.org.