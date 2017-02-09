ACC Sideshow w/Dave Ross

American Comedy Co. presents the ACC Sideshow with Dave Ross!

About Dave Ross:

HELLO. I AM LOUD AND SMART AND DUMB.

Los Angeles is my home but I tour all the time. Vans Warped Tour, Fest, The Hollywood Improv, SF Sketchfest, The Bridgetown Comedy Festival and your basement are just a few of the places I've done stand-up. In 2016, I was chosen as a New Face at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. Time Out Los Angeles named me as one of their 2017 Comics to Watch. I am always afraid.

On top of doing stand-up, I make stuff. That's what I love to do. I make sketches on my own and with my sketch group WOMEN, some of which you may have seen on IFC or Comedy Central. I'm the host of Nerdist's Terrified podcast and for a time co-hosted Nerdist's Sex Nerd Sandra podcast. I've done standup on tv twice: on Comedy Central's This is Not Happening and Hulu's Coming to the Stage. I just made a music video for the band PUP, my short film Number 5 comes out soon and I created that campaign sign/t-shirt that says IDK NOT TRUMP THO 2016. I've won the Moth a bunch of times and once got drunk on Drunk History.

My point is, you should have me do stand-up in your basement.