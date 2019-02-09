Accademia Bizantina: "Musica Serenissima"

The San Diego Early Music Society presents a glorious evening of music by one of the greatest Italian baroque orchestras in the world today. For twenty-five years, Accademia Bizantina has been dedicated to “making music like a large quartet,” keeping a chamber music approach to their performances even as their numbers have grown. Their concert for SDEMS is devoted to the great Italian master Vivaldi and Venice, which means the sound of strings in excelsis, including two concerti for the viola d’amore, a rare instrument that is soulful yet virtuosic—and simply stunning.

“..exquisite rhythmic spontaneity that seems to be the hallmark of this excellent ensemble.” - The New York Times