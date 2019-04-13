Access Consciousness Bars Class

Learn how to run the Bars in this one day class. You will give and receive two Access Consciousness Bars (TM) sessions during this class, as well as learn tools that you can use to start changing your life right away. At the end of the class you will be a Bars practitioner and can start charging for sessions. You will also be able to host and attend Bars trades with other practitioners.

This class is $350 for first time students and $175 for repeat payable via Eventbrite, Paypal, or Venmo. Kids under 16 are free with a paying adult.

Access Bars is a gentle hands-on modality that was introduced by Gary Douglas in the early 1990s. The Bars are 32 unique points on the head that correlate to different areas and aspects of life. During an Access Bars session, a practitioner gently touches these points to release the electromagnetic charge of all thoughts, ideas, attitudes, decisions, and beliefs that may have limited you in the concerned life areas.

Today Access Bars is practiced in over 170 countries world wide, used as a potent and pragmatic tool by families, schools, businesses, athletes, prison wards, psychologists, artists and many more.

Access Bars has assisted thousands of people to change many aspects of their lives. People report better health, ease of sleep, weight loss, better sex and relationships, relief from anxiety, less stress and so much more...

Imagine if someone could press a button and mute that voice in your head that tells you that you’re not good enough or that you can’t accomplish what you dream about? Any limitations that you create in your life are connected to your thoughts, ideas, attitudes, decisions, and beliefs about it. Lightly touch the bars-points and you begin to clear away what’s locked up that keeps you from believing you can have the life you’ve always known is possible.

One of the life-changing components that happens naturally with each Access Bars session is the element of receiving. How often do we just let go, lower our barriers, and allow another person to truly gift us? Learning to receive is a key to inviting more of what you’re asking for into your life. Access Bars facilitates receiving, different than any other modality in this reality.

Everyone is different so there is no “normal” Access Bars session. Each session will be different, every time, even if you repeat with the same person.

What is most often reported is that there is a sense of complete relaxation. Many people go to sleep – even in a very noisy environment. Some people have images come to them, others feel sensations in their bodies such as buzzing, tingling, warmth, twitches or shivers.

There is no right or wrong way and the best way to find out what Access Bars will be like for you is to try it for yourself!

