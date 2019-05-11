ACLU of San Diego & Imperial Counties’ Equity in Action Conference: Advancing Change Together

ACLU Equity in Action: Advancing Change Together conference offers exciting programs and skills workshops for ACLU members and community activists determined to work together for more just and inclusive region. The keynote speaker is CeCe McDonald – a trans woman of color, LGBTQ+ activist and hate crime survivor.

This powerful convening will take place on Saturday, March 11, 2019, 9:00am-5:30pm at the Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace & Justice on the campus of University of San Diego.

For more information, visit: https://www.aclusandiego.org/equity-in-action/ Deadline to apply is May 3, 2019. Apply today!