Acroyoga at Cape Rey Resort

Cape Rey Carlsbad, a Hilton Resort 1 Ponto Road, Carlsbad, California 92011

Acroyoga -- lead by yoga expert Ahlia Hoffman -- combines yoga with partnered acrobatics and balancing. You'll experience 20-30 minutes of yoga and specialized warm ups to prepare for the acro/partner work followed by an instructor demonstration and participation in acro style poses. This class is a phenomenal work out, and promotes both flexibility and strength as well as communication and trust.

Class is $20 or $60 for all four October classes. Please click on the link below to see class dates or reserve your spot.

FULL SCHEDULE OF FITNESS SPECIAL EVENTS: CapeRey.com/FitnessClasses

Info
Cape Rey Carlsbad, a Hilton Resort 1 Ponto Road, Carlsbad, California 92011 View Map
Carlsbad
