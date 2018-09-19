Acroyoga Wednesdays at Cape Rey Resort!
Cape Rey Carlsbad, a Hilton Resort 1 Ponto Road, Carlsbad, California 92011
Join us every Wednesday in September for Acroyoga, the newest class added to the wellness experience at Cape Rey! Available September 12th, 19th, and 26th at 2:00 pm.
Acroyoga Wednesdays -- lead by yoga expert Ahlia Hoffman -- combines yoga with partnered acrobatics and balancing. You'll experience 20-30 minutes of yoga and specialized warm-ups to prepare for the acro/partner work followed by an instructor demonstration and participation in acro style poses. This class is a phenomenal workout and promotes both flexibility and strength as well as communication and trust.
The class is $20 each or $45 for all three classes.