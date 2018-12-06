ActiveMed Annual Holiday Party & Huntington’s Disease Fundraiser

ActiveMed Integrative Health Center’s Annual Holiday Party & Huntington’s Disease Fundraiser

Thu. Dec 6 | 5pm-9pm | ActiveMed Encinitas Clinic (317 N. El Camino Real, Ste 306, Encinitas, CA 92024)

$10 Suggested Donation at the door

MUST REGISTER TO ATTEND at https://holidaypartyfundraiser.eventbrite.com

Celebrate the holiday season for a cause at our annual Holiday Party and Huntington’s Disease Research Fundraiser! Enjoy craft beer and wine, hors-d’oeuvres, and live music. We'll have holiday goodie bags and awesome raffles. Proceeds will be going towards Huntington's disease research. And don’t forget to bring an ornament to add a special touch to our community tree!