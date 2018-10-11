At a raucous party during their freshman year at Princeton, Tom and Amber connect in ways that seem innocent enough at first. They flirt, they get drunk and they hook up. The next day Amber accuses Tom of rape, and the two find themselves in murky territory with ramifications that could affect the rest of their lives. What actually happened between them? Tackling the highly charged topic of sexual consent, this intimate and surprising drama explores the intersection of gender and race on college campuses today. When it comes to sex, what is consent and when can it be given? If you don’t remember giving it, does sex become assault?